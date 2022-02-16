SAN ANGELO, Texas- Pizza is served! Whether hand tossed, pan or thin crust, Trophy’s pizza has got you covered. The space is small but the pizza is freshly made to perfection and with a 4.5 star local review, Derrick Campbell is proud to own trophy’s pizza, an opportunity he says he hadn’t planned for.

“It came basically out of luck really,” said Derrick Campbell, owner of Trophy’s Pizza.

Before owning the pizza shop, Campbell felt lost after being laid off from Verizon after 21 years.

“I was without work, on unemployment, and had a severance pay,” he adds.

Things turned around though, after Campbell applied to work at Trophy’s and just a short time later, the owner was selling.

“He brought me in, taught me the business, and after about a year or so, he said I should be able to run this and you can be on your own and hire your staff and he was right,” said Campbell of his previous boss.

Campbell has operated Trophy’s since 2012 and though he’s proud of being a black owned business he says at first it never actually occurred to him.

“I didn’t take that to heart at first, as something to be proud of, because I was just in need of work. I was in need of work so desperately,” said Campbell.

He says even the people around him felt more proud of him than he was of himself.

“When I started feeling the pride of others, I became a little more proud of it,” he adds.

Although owning a business has its perks, one near a project site can have some negatives.

“This past year has been real difficult because of the construction. Sales took a dive but I was able to weather through it. I just want to encourage my customers to please not get frustrated, they’ve opened up a couple of roads.”

But weathering through the storm is what Campbell has always done and how has become successful in the Concho Valley.