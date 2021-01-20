Black History Month Special: RJ BBQ one of many black owned businesses in San Angelo with big plans ahead

Roman Thomas has been in the restaurant business for 27 years and he doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Since 1976, every US president has officially designated the month of February as Black History Month. Here in San Angelo, there are black owned businesses around town…RJ BBQ happens to be one of them.

“About 22 years ago, my dad Charles Thomas and his wife Joanna Thomas started it up,” RJ BBQ owner Roman Thomas said. “They were originally over on MLK, then in 2002, they moved over here (N Bryant Blvd). Now my business partner Alfredo San Miguel and I just took over back in April.”

Thomas has been in the restaurant business for 27 years and he doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon. His leadership has impacted those around him including coworkers.

“It’s been brought up from just one man and it’s going on from generation to generation,” RJ BBQ co-owner Alfredo San Miguel stated. “So I believe we’re the third generation on this.”

The coronavirus pandemic has caused the restaurant to make adjustments over the past 10 months. This includes delivery service and a drive-thru which takes up roughly 70% of overall business.

“That was my main goal, and that is to work for myself and after that is just to try to make it as successful as we can,” Thomas expressed. “We’re going through everything with COVID right now, but I think we’ll overcome that. We’ll get our catering up, hopefully get a food truck going along the second location we have and just see where it takes us from there.”

For more information, visit the RJ BBQ Facebook page.