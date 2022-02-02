SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo is home to more than 100,000 citizens but African Americans only make up 5 percent of the population and most of them live right here in Blackshear.

A thriving neighborhood in the early 40’s, the area was served by dozens of black-owned businesses, and served by its own institutions, schools, churches and the Paul Dunbar memorial library.

There’s no better person to show us around than Mr. Ralph Powell. He was born, grew up and went to school right here.

“It was great because everybody knew everybody and it was just like family,” Powell said.

Prior to public school desegregation in 1958, San Angelo was legally and informally segregated in every facet of its life and thus there was only one colored school in town. I asked Mr. Powell how it made him feel to walk past multiple schools just to get to his place of education.

“I don’t have no feelings about that because I enjoyed what we had,” said Powell.

The City of San Angelo and Mr. Powell have grown up together hand in hand and has seen the community change over time, for good and for bad.

“This interstate here killed our community, we had doctors, lawyers, restaurants, dance halls, grocery stores” added Powell.

All of these businesses, cut off by the Houston Harte Expressway. It was originally built for easier transport of goods in the community but in the end hurt black owned businesses. But one thing that has remained the same is Dunbar Memorial Library.

“This is the only library that we could come to was the Dunbar library,” said Powell.

In 1925, the Dunbar Library was born with black librarians, historians, and teachers who were able to guide children like Ralph through their schooling. The building still stands today and is kept up by none other than Angelo State’s first African American president, Ronnie Hawkins.

“It has a big influence on the educational upbringing of African American students at that time,” said Hawkins.

He shares with me why such a special artifact like Dunbar, be preserved and even updated to show the Black history of today.

“We want to preserve African American, Black history throughout its inception all the way up to today so that’s why you would see someone like President Obama in here, a portrait of him or it might be,” said Hawkins.

Even though Blackshear has changed through time the history and memories made here are unchanging.

“To tell you the truth I couldn’t live no where else, I love San Angelo and the people here are just outstanding,” said Powell.