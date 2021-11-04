Visit Big Bend: Stop, shop, eat, and golf in Alpine

ALPINE, Texas – You may know it by Sul Ross State University or by the famed O6 Ranch.

While these institutions are historic, there’s even more to see in this West Texas town.

The Museum of the Big Bend is filled with artifacts and the areas’ history. It takes you through multiple pivotal events and times that would shape the region’s future. It’s located on the Sul Ross campus and has five dollar admission fee.

This is also the site for many free public events. Like this one featuring two poets Laureat – Karla K Morton and Alan Birkelbach along with singer songwriter Lisa Carver. This group traveled to Alpine to celebrate their latest book of poetry commemorating the 100-year anniversary of national parks.

Downtown Alpine is also a place where history, art, and culture collide in the form of murals and artwork lining the streets.

But if you’d rather soak in the sun on the golf course, you can do that here too. The Alpine country club golf course features greens and views that would make any golfer happy. So if you need a weekend getaway in about three and a half hours, you can find some peace of mind in Alpine.