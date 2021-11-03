Visit Big Bend: Fossil Discovery Exhibit at Big Bend National Park

District 2-6A1. x-Midland Legacy 5-02. x-Abilene High 4-13. x-Odessa Permian 4-14. x-SA Central 2-35. Midland High 1-46. Frenship 1-47. Odessa High 1-5

-Midland Legacy is the No. 1 seed in 2-6A Division I and outright district champs with a win over Odessa Permian. The Rebels are the No. 2 seed and co-champs with Permian, if they lose. Legacy is the No. 2 seed and tri-champs with Permian and Abilene High, if the Rebels lose and the Eagles win.

-Odessa Permian is the No. 1 seed in 2-6A Division I and co-champs with Legacy with a win over and an Abilene loss. The Panthers are the No. 1 seed and tri-champs with Legacy and Abilene, if they win and the Eagles win. Permian is the No. 2 seed if it loses.

-Abilene High has clinched the No. 1 seed in 2-6A Division II. The Eagles can be tri-champs with Legacy and Permian if they beat Central and the Panthers beat the Rebels.

-Central is the No. 2 seed in 2-6A Division II.

District 2-4A Div. I1. Fort Stockton 2-02. Big Spring 1-13. Andrews 1-14. Lake View 0-2

-Fort Stockton is the No. 1 seed in 2-4A Division I and outright district champs with a win over Andrews. There would be a three-way tie for the No. 1 seed between Fort Stockton, Big Spring, and Andrews if the Mustangs beat the Panthers and the Steers beat Lake View. The three would be tri-champs and seeding would be determined by points for and against one another.

-Big Spring is the No. 2 seed from 2-4A Division I with a win over Lake View and a Fort Stockton win. There would be a three-way tie for the No. 2 seed between Big Spring, Andrews, and Lake View if the Chiefs beat the Steers and Fort Stockton beats the Mustangs. Seeding would be determined by points for and against one another.

-Andrews is the No. 3 seed in 2-4A Division I with a loss.

-Lake View is the No. 4 seed in 2-4A Division I with a loss.

District 3-3A Div. I1. y-Jim Ned 4-02. x-Wall 3-13. x-Breckenridge 2-24. x-Early 2-25. Clyde 1-36. TLCA 0-4

-Jim Ned has clinched the No. 1 seed from 3-3A Division I and can be outright district champs with a win over Clyde.

-Wall is the No. 2 seed from 3-3A Division I with a win over Early. The Hawks can be co-champs with Jim Ned with a win and an Indians loss. There is a three-way tie for the No. 2 seed between Wall, Breckenridge, and Early if the Longhorns beat the Hawks and the Buckaroos beat TLCA. Seeding would then be determined by points for and against one another. The Hawks are the No. 3 seed with a loss to Early and a Breckenridge loss to TLCA.

- Early is the No. 2 seed from 3-3A Division I with a win over Wall and a Breckenridge loss to TLCA. The Longhorns are the No. 4 seed from 3-3A Division I with a loss and a Breckenridge win.

-Breckenridge is the No. 3 seed with a win over TLCA.

District 2-3A Div. II1. x-Sonora 3-12. x-Brady 3-13. x-Grape Creek 3-14. x-Ballinger 2-25. Bangs 1-36. Ingram Moore 0-4

-Sonora can clinch the No. 1 seed from 2-3A Division II and an outright district title with a win over Ballinger, a Brady loss to Bangs, and a Grape Creek loss to Ingram Moore. The Broncos are the No. 1 seed and co-champs with Brady if they win, Brady wins, and Grape Creek loses. Sonora is tri-champs with Brady and Grape Creek, along with the No. 1 seed if they beat Ballinger, Grape Creek wins, and Brady wins. Sonora holds the advantage in head-to-head points between the three teams. The Broncos are the No. 2 seed with a win over Ballinger, a Grape Creek win, and a Brady loss. Sonora is the No. 4 seed with a loss, a Grape Creek win, and a Brady win.

-Brady can clinch the No. 1 seed from 2-3A Division II and an outright district title with a win over Bangs, a Sonora loss to Ballinger, and a Grape Creek loss to Ingram Moore. The Bulldogs are the No. 1 seed and co-champs with Grape Creek, if they win, the Eagles win, and Sonora loses. Brady is the No. 2 seed and tri-champs with Sonora and Grape Creek, if they win, Sonora wins, and Grape Creek wins. Brady is second in head-to-head points between the three teams. The Bulldogs are the No. 3 seed with a loss, a Sonora win, and a Grape Creek win.

-Grape Creek can clinch the No. 1 seed from 2-3A Division II and an outright district title with a win over Ingram Moore, a Sonora loss to Ballinger, and a Brady loss to Bangs. The Eagles are the No. 1 seed and co-champs with Sonora, if they win, Sonora wins, and Brady loses. Grape Creek is the No. 2 seed with a win, a Brady win, and a Sonora loss. The Eagles are the No. 3 seed and tri-champs with Sonora and Brady, if they win, the Broncos win, and the Bulldogs win. Grape Creek is third in head-to-head points with the three teams. The Eagles are the No. 3 seed with a loss, a Sonora win, and a Brady win.

-Ballinger is the No. 3 seed from 2-3A Division II and quad-champs with Sonora, Brady, and Grape Creek, if they beat the Broncos, the Bulldogs lose, and the Eagles lose. The Bearcats would own the tiebreaker over Sonora. Ballinger is the No. 3 seed with a win, a Brady win, and a Grape Creek win. The Bearcats are the No. 4 seed if they lose.

District 14-2A Division I1. x-Mason 4-02. x-Johnson City 3-13. x-Ozona 3-14. x-Harper 2-25. Brackettville6. Center Point

-Mason can clinch the No. 1 seed in 14-2A Division I and can win an outright district title with a win over Ozona. There would be a three-way tie for first between Mason, Johnson City, and Ozona if the Punchers lose and the Eagles win. Seeding would then be determined by points against one another. Mason is the No. 2 seed with a loss and a Johnson City loss.

-Johnson City is the No. 2 seed with a win over Harper. There would be a three-tie for second between the Eagles, Ozona, and Harper, if Johnson City loses to the Longhorns and the Lions lose.

-Ozona can clinch the No. 1 seed and co-champs with Mason if it wins and Johnson City loses. The Lions are the No. 3 seed if they lose and Johnson City wins.

-Harper is the No. 4 seed if it loses.

District 14-2A Division II1. y-Christoval 4-02. x-Eldorado 3-13. Rocksprings 2-24. Miles 2-25. Menard 1-36. Junction 0-4

-Christoval has clinched the No. 1 seed in 14-2A Division II and can be outright district champs with a win over Miles. The Cougars are the No. 1 seed and co-champs with Eldorado, if Christoval loses and the Eagles beat Junction.

-Eldorado has clinched the No. 2 seed. The Eagles are the No. 2 seed and co-champs with Christoval, Eldorado wins and the Cougars lose.

-Rocksprings can clinch the No. 3 seed with a win over Menard. There would be a three-way tie for third between the Angoras, Miles, and Menard, if Rockspring loses to the Yellowjackets and Christoval beats the Bulldogs. Seeding would then be determined by points against one another.

-Miles is the No. 4 seed with a win and a Menard loss.

District 8-1A Division I1. y-Westbrook 3-02. x-Sterling City 2-13. Highland 2-24. Bronte 1-25. Robert Lee 0-3

-Westbrook has clinched the No. 1 seed in 8-1A Division I and can be outright district champs with a win over Bronte. The Wildcats are the No. 1 seed and co-champs with Sterling City, if they lose and the Eagles win.

-Sterling City has clinched the No. 2 seed and can be co-champs with a win and a Westbrook loss.

District 14-1A Division I1. y-Water Valley 3-02. Irion County 2-13. Eden 2-14. Veribest 1-35. Paint Rock 0-3

-Water Valley has clinched the No. 1 seed in 14-1A Division I and can be outright district champs with a win over Paint Rock. The Wildcats are the No. 1 seed and co-champs with either Irion County or Eden, if they lose.

-Irion County is the No. 2 seed and co-champs with a win and a Water Valley loss. The Hornets are the No. 2 seed with a win and a Water Valley win.

-Eden is the No. 2 seed and co-champs with a win and a Water Valley loss. The Bulldogs are the No. 2 seed with a win and a Water Valley win.

District 6-1A Division II1. x-Blackwell 3-02. x-Loraine 3-03. Abilene TLCA 1-24. Trent 1-35. Olfen 0-3

-Blackwell is the No. 1 seed in 6-1A Division II and an outright district title with a win over Loraine. The Hornets are the No. 2 seed with a loss.

-Loraine is the No. 1 seed in 6-1A Div. II and an outright district title with a win. The Bulldogs are the No. 2 seed with a loss.