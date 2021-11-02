Visit Big Bend: Brick Vault Brewery and BBQ in Marathon, Texas

MARATHON, Texas – A little more than three hours from San Angelo, it’s safe to say that by the time you get to Marathon, you’ll be ready for a bite to eat. Enter the Brick Vault Brewery and BBQ. An eatery that’s part of the Gage Hotel.

“We’re passionate about BBQ here. It’s what we live, it’s what we do. You have to be passionate about it if you’re going to be doing so much of it, “Phillip Moellering, pit master said.

Moellering is one of three pit masters here. This Sul Ross grad moved to Marathon in 2009 and has been part of the Gage Hotel crew for over a decade. He helped open this joint in 2018.

“It’s a concept we thought about doing for a long time but then when the building came available for purchase, we put it all together and got the ball rolling that way,” Moellering said.

That concept mixed with passion equals a recipe for success. But as with anything worthwhile, it doesn't come easy.





“We try to get here between 3:30 and 4 o’clock in the morning. Some cooks take 12 hours some take 14 depending on the weather elements. There’s a lot of things that go into it,” Moellering said.

One of those things is something that goes great with BBQ. Hence the name, there’s also a brewery in the back with beer that’s handcrafted and uniquely named by head brewer, Amy Oxenham.

“What makes this place special is the craft that we put into it the time, the energy…I think that reflects in the products that we push out. Not only Amy’s beers but also our BBQ. I think that reflects on what people see or whenever they get their tray of food, I think that reflects what we put into it,” Moellering said.

Not only that but…

“There’s not a brewery out here within the next 180 miles,” Moellering said.

Customers from far and wide appreciate the beverages: “The howdy. I recommend it!” And the flavorful feast: “I do like my BBQ and it was so good, I loved it, it was awesome!”

“I would say our two biggest selling proteins are the sausage and brisket. We make the sausage in house so it’s one of our specialty items for sure,” Moellering said.

So next time you’re out west, make Brick Vault Brewery and BBQ a road trip requisite.