SPONSORED (Visit Big Bend) – Kathleen Tolbert Ryan is the type of person who takes care of everyone.

“Be prepared for low temperatures, and hot temperatures, dress in layers, bring water,” Ryan said. “I’ve been coming here since I was five-year-old with my dad being the Texas Historian and traveling Texas. This was his favorite part of the Big Bend.”

Ryan’s father was a newspaper columnist for the Dallas Morning News and would travel all around the lone star state documenting people, places, and things there were just plain cool. Kathleen’s love for this event, the now world famous Terlingua chili cookoff, pretty much began at birth since her father, Frank X. Tolbert along with a group of businessmen started it in 1967. But, not everyone was allowed from the start.

“Women weren’t allowed at first and then my mother and the women who weren’t allowed to go commissioned an airplane to drop leaflets that said that wasn’t fair,” Ryan said.

Starting in the 70s, women began attending the event so, it’s only fitting that now, Kathleen is the current president and director of the cookoff.

“We become just a little community and we’re a party with a purpose and a cook off with a cause,” Ryan said.

That cause, to raise money for several groups and organizations.

“Last year we gave $40,000 to ALS, $7,000 to the Terlingua School and $3,000 to the EMS/Fire Department,” Ryan said.

For Ryan, it’s more than a contest. She says the event brings people together and the thousands of attendees would agree. You’ll see folks from all walks of life here, turning in their best chili recipes or…just eating it.

There are vendors, games, and a lot of shenanigans but, one thing’s for sure;

“Everybody loves our chili,” Ryan said.

Kathleen should know. She’s an expert. Her family has run a restaurant in the Dallas area for decades. It’s now located in Grapevine, and specializes in what else? Chili.

The Tolbert Chili Parlor has a pre-cookoff party every year before Kathleen and about a half a dozen employees head down to Big Bend to cook up some fun in Terlingua.

So, if you’re looking for something to do the first weekend in November, make sure to dress in layers, bring water, and head out west.