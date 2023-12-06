SPONSORED (Visit Big Bend) – If you haven’t been to far west Texas recently, you might be surprised about just how many restaurants and food trucks there are. You also might not think of Terlingua as a “foodie” destination but there are plenty of places to please each palette.

A great local joint is located in the heart of the Ghost Town and serves breakfast and lunch. Everything from eggs benedict to breakfast burritos. Each order is cooked right then so it’s always fresh. As you’re waiting on your food, you can take in the view of the ghost town from their shaded outdoor eating area.

If you’re a grab and go type of person, there are plenty of food trucks to choose from.

Many of these food trucks and restaurants are family owned and operated and are located near or in the parking lots other businesses like the hardware store or RV parks.

If you’re feeling like a good old slice of pie, you better get to long draw pizza as soon as it opens. There’s usually a line ready and waiting for them to unlock the doors. They’ve got indoor and outdoor seating and good tunes on the stereo. You can see you order being made in front of you and it’s delivered hot and bubbly.

If you want to lean on the lighter side Far Flung has a coffee shop that serves smoothies and smaller food items like breakfast sandwiches, muffins, and sweets.

And of course, there is the iconic Starlight Theatre for dinner and drinks.

So make sure to bring your appetite next time you visit Terlingua.