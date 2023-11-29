SPONSORED (Visit Big Bend) – “The stars don’t disappoint, the views don’t disappoint, the nature itself is just incredible here, Billy Bartko, owner of Far Flung Outdoor Center in Terlingua, Texas said.

As the name implies, Far Flung Outdoor Center can help you with all of your outdoor adventures.

“We offer several guided expeditions here, Jeep tours, ATV tours, and river trips. The river trips consist of half-day, full-day, and multi-day trips,” Bartko said.

Plus, if you need a place to stay, they can help with that too.

“Also we have 12 casitas here to rent, we’ve got a real nice pool area,” Bartko said.

That’s what Billy and his staff do: help.

Their goal is to make each visitor’s trip to Big Bend National Park and Big Bend Ranch State Park the best it can be.

Randy Carnes is one of their guides. One of the trips he leads is an ATV tour that lasts about three hours. And in those three hours, there is a lot to learn.

“That was an active volcano and what you’re looking at there is the remnants of a magma chamber so that’s a pretty big magma chamber that’s a pretty big volcano,” Carnes shared about Maverick Mountain, one of the stops on the tour.

There are more than 1,200 species of plants in the Big Bend area and thousands of animal species. That’s because this part of Far West Texas is home to multiple ecosystems: mountains, rivers, and desert.

“The region is very beautiful in its own way. It’s rugged, it’s dry, it’s hot, it’s cold. Rarely is it the nice 74 degrees with low wind conditions kind of place. However, it you understand and get the place then no explanation is needed. However, if you don’t understand and get the place, pretty much no explanation can help. And so, one of the things I enjoy the most is being a small part of someone who truly gets this region and gets this place and seeing their smiles and knowing what we do here makes the trip a little more enjoyable for them,” Bartko said.

If you are planning to take a trip way out west, make sure you are prepared to unplug from the hustle and bustle and connect with mother nature.

“It’s not for everybody so if you want a trip where there’s long line and you want to be seen well this might not be the place for that, this is a great scene to not be seen in and the more you can blend into nature the more you can kind of submerge yourself with planet earth the better off your trip is going to be here,” Bartko said.

To learn more, go to visitbigbend.com or bigbendfarflung.com.