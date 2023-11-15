Welcome to the 500-acre Ten Bits Ranch in Terlingua, Texas

The first accommodations were built in 2002 by the Wicks family and at that time it was the first and only off grid lodging in the entire lone star state.

Fast forward to present day, Cowboy and Sis now own the property. They added solar panels to the ranch and took the 2.4 kW power up to 14.4. The rooms, which are more like tiny houses, now feature air-conditioning, high-speed satellite internet and HD satellite tv.

But you definitely won’t want to stay inside with all of these views. Of course, the ranch is just a few miles from the Terlingua Ghost Town and close to Big Bend National Park. However, if you want to stay close, there’s plenty to see and do. You can hike on the property or just take a walk down the dirt roads.

If you have a bicycle, ATV, or your own horse, you can bring them! There’s plenty to explore on the property. Near the lodging area, you’ll feel like you’ve taken a step back in time to a town in the wild west. Photographers, make sure you bring your camera you can have a lot of fun with a themed photo shoot.

For more information about the rooms and to book your stay go to visitbigbend.com.