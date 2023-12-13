SPONSORED (Visit Big Bend) – Each year for Dia de los Muertos, residents and visitors alike flock to the ghost town of Terlingua, Texas for a ceremony.

This ceremony is held at the historic cemetery where some graves date back to the late 1880s.

Terlingua was a mining town known for its extreme and harsh desert conditions, rocky landscape, and arid climate.

Decades ago, residents of Terlingua and Brewster County began gathering each year for the annual Dia de los Muertos ceremony and celebration of lost loved ones. This annual event has since become popular with visitors from across the lone star state and the nation.

Citizens of Terlingua welcome visitors and will share knowledge about the area and customs. However, residents strongly encourage all visitors to be respectful of the cemetery, culture, and land.