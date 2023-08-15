WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Every summer, WACO ISD conducts extensive preventative maintenance on all existing facilities, replacing AC belts and filters as well as cleaning coils.

“This summer we did $3 million worth of equipment replacement at existing facilities. So, you know, trying to renew that old equipment that’s beyond its useful life.” says Gloria Barrera, Waco ISD Chief Officer of Facilities and Operations.

The district also installed new digital control systems to remotely monitor conditions in each facility.

“Right now, during these, you know, really high temperatures, we actually started our cooling cycle an hour earlier everywhere. So that we can give the buildings a chance to cool off more before the students arrive in the morning of the teachers arrive.” says Barrera.

While being a good a steward of energy dollars is important to the district, creating a comfortable learning space takes priority. Unlike many school districts, Waco ISD has air-conditioned buses. Waco ISD tells me they had a successful first day of school, keeping everyone cool and safe and excited for the year ahead.

Temple ISD starts a week later than most schools to front-load professional development at the beginning of the year. Temple’s school district says they are accustomed to high temperatures, and regular maintenance of AC units is routine to to help prevent service interruptions.