Senora Scott talks with Monte Sims from Bes-Tex Supply on how to take care of and enjoy your yard in the West Texas heat.
Visit the pros at
Bes-Tex Supply
4512 Adobe Dr., San Angelo, TX 76903
325-653-1300
www.bes-tex.com/
by: Kenneth Grimm
Posted:
Updated:
by: Kenneth Grimm
Posted:
Updated:
Senora Scott talks with Monte Sims from Bes-Tex Supply on how to take care of and enjoy your yard in the West Texas heat.
Visit the pros at
Bes-Tex Supply
4512 Adobe Dr., San Angelo, TX 76903
325-653-1300
www.bes-tex.com/