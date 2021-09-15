It’s time to announce this week’s SAISD Band Member of the Week.

This week’s winner is Lake View High School Drum Major Hannah Hudson.

Lake View High School Band Director, Josh Bailey, said, “Hannah is a very talented Clarinet player and is a strong leader to the program. She is involved in many activities on campus including Golf, National Honor Society and Student Ambassadors. She leads by example and students have great respect for her during marching practices. She’s always on the field helping younger students figure out their steps. She’s a vital part of the Lake View High School Band and I’m not sure where the band would be without her leadership.”

Congratulations Hannah on winning this week’s SAISD Band Member of Week.