It’s time to announce this week’s SAISD Band Member of the Week.

This week’s winner is Lake View High School Freshman Tuba player Arturo Ramirez.

“Arturo works hard in band and always attends rehearsals and performance. He has a positive attitude that spread throughout the band. Arturo is also on the loading crew and always helps with loading the trailer,” Lake View High School Chieftain Band Director Josh Bailey said.

“I would tell them thank you for helping me out and showing me around. I like this band, they’re like family to me. I care about everyone, I love this band,” Ramirez said.

Congratulations Arturo on winning this week’s SAISD Band Member of the Week.