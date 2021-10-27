It’s time to announce this week’s SAISD Band Member of the Week.

This week’s winner is Lake View High School Senior Baritone/Tuba section leader Joshua Garza.

“Joshua plays the Baritone, Trombone and the Tuba for the Lake View Chieftain Band and has a Baritone solo in the annual marching show. He is also on the Chief’s Basketball and Baseball teams. Joshua is a kind, talented and hardworking individual who plans on major in music at Angelo State next year,” Josh Bailey, Lake View High School Chieftain Band, said.

“It’s awesome. I really enjoy band. It’s really fun doing it for a long time. It’s amazing how challenging the music is. I like it challenging stuff, so it’s pretty, pretty fun,” Garza said.

Congratulations Joshua on winning this week’s SAISD Band Member of the Week.