It’s time to announce this week’s SAISD Band Member of the Week.

This week’s winner is Central High School Senior Trombonist Michael Estrada.

“Michael is a great member of the Mighty Bobcat marching band. Michael does a great job leading the trombone section and is an outstanding musician, he’s also playing a feature solo in this year’s marching show,” Central High School Mighty Bobcat Band Director Jason Jones said. “Michael also plays guitar in the jazz band and has great interest and skill in musical composition.”

“Don’t beat yourself so much over the little things, but still hold yourself accountable for them. I would say works towards them, fixing them and don’t actually beat yourself up over them. That’s what I did a lot my freshman and sophomore years. We had different leadership back then and was completely different than what we have now. It’s more positive now, it’s amazing,” Estrada said.

Congratulations Michael on winning this week’s SAISD Band Member of the Week.