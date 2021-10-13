It’s time to announce this week’s SAISD Band Member of the Week.

This week’s winner is Lake View High School Chieftain Band Drumline Captain Junior Logan Perry.

Logan is part of the loading crew and helps with loading equipment when leaving for a game or a show. He has never missed a rehearsal and leads the Lake View Chieftain Band through warmup exercises each morning. Logan is a talented musician who does very well academically and recently made the region jazz band on drum set.

Congratulations Logan on winning this week’s SAISD Band Member of the Week.