It’s time to announce this week’s SAISD Band Member of the Week.

This week’s winner for Lake View High School’s Homecoming Week is senior clarinetist, Mariah Martinez.

Along with being a senior clarinetist, Mariah is one of the Drum Majors for the Lake View Chieftain Band. She has also made the honor band consistently throughout her high school career. Mariah has an excellent attitude and is always asking in what way she can help.

“Did I really work that hard to be able, to get into this position? I see everyone else working hard and it makes you think, am I working that hard? Am I putting as much effort in as they are too? It just to know that I’m in this spot right now, it’s like I guess I did work hard and I’m pretty proud of myself right now too,” Mariah Martinez said.

Congratulations Mariah on winning this week’s SAISD Band Member of the Week.