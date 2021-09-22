It’s time to announce this week’s SAISD Band Member of the Week.

This week’s winner for Central High School’s Homecoming Week is Junior Clarinetist, Mia Flores.

“Mia is an outstanding member of our band program. In addition to being a fine clarinet player, she is an amazing leader serving as one of the clarinet section leaders and social officers. She works as hard as anyone and is extremely thoughtful of those around her. She comes up with great ideas and examples to teach her fellow band members and is always thinking ahead of what needs to be done next.” Central Band Director Jason Jones said.

Congratulations Mia on winning this week’s SAISD Band Member of the Week.