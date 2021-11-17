It’s time to announce this week’s SAISD Band Member of the Week.

This week’s winner is Central School Junior Clarinet player and Drum Major Lauren Ochoa.

“Lauren is an outstanding clarinet player and a great leader. She made All-State Band last year as a sophomore and served as one of the Mighty Bobcat Band Drum Majors this fall, being a featured soloist in the marching show. In addition, she is an extremely talented musician, but her success can be attributed to a tireless work ethic and a relentless pursuit of perfection,” Central High School Mighty Bobcat Band Director Jason Jones said.

“I really started in elementary whenever the middle school director came and was like, ‘hey, come travel for music, come travel for band.’ I was like okay, what should I try? I didn’t know what a clarinet was at the time, but my mom played the clarinet, so I’ll tryout the clarinet. Ever since then, I’ve absolutely love the clarinet and I’ve continued playing it ever since then. I’ve been so determined and trying to do my best,” Ochoa said.

Congratulations Lauren on winning this week’s SAISD Band Member of the Week.