Wall ISD gears up for back to school

San Angelo, Texas- Wall Independent School District is headed back to school on August 19 for grades K through 12. Superintendent Russell Dacy says with COVID still looming the district is more educated about the virus and are prepared to tackle the year. Masks nor vaccines will be required to attend.

Wall ISD is also seeing growth in enrollment for the elementary school while the middle and high school’s enrollment have remained steady.

Wall was among the first school in the Concho Valley to return to in person classes last spring.