Texas DPS urges drivers to be aware as school year begins

AUSTIN, Texas – With the school year beginning in person for many districts across the state, the Texas Department of Public Safety is reminding the public of steps they can take to keep students and staff members safe. This includes slowing down in school zones, staying off cell phones and being aware at all times while around school buses.

“Going back to school is an exciting time for students, parents and staff, but it is paramount that drivers are more alert when around buses and schools,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “I urge everyone on the road to be proactive and help ensure children arrive to and from school safely each and every day.”

DPS offers the following tips for school safety: