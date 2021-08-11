School is back in session at TLCA

SAN ANGELO, Texas – School bells are ringing at Texas Leadership Charter Academy this week as students return to their seats and learning in person.

Superintendent of schools, Ron Ledbetter, says students are not required to wear mask but can if they choose to do so. Athletics will also be back to normal this year as the University Interscholastic League has not issued any new mandates concerning masks or distancing.

New this year, all students are eligible to receive a free breakfast and lunch and high school students have access to new science and business courses.

TLCA will also begin to implement House Bill 4545 to improve standardized testing scores in the coming year. State lawmakers hope to provided accelerated instruction for all students based on spring 2021 testing results.