SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) —San Angelo ISD will be implementing the SMART tag system to improve student safety beginning with the 2023-2024 school year.

Every San Angelo ISD student will receive a SMART tag card. Students will use the SMART tag cards to ride the bus, as student ID cards, in the lunch line, and to check out library books. The tag will also be used in bus transportation to ensure authorized ridership and live monitoring of students loading and unloading off of their school buses to keep parents, transportation, and administrators informed.

How SMART tag Works

The tags contain an RFID chip. When a student attempts to get on a bus, they will scan their SMART tag ID card with an RFID reader that is installed on the bus. The SMART tag reader confirms if the student is boarding the right bus. The student then scans their SMART tag ID card upon exiting the bus.

Information gathered by the SMART tag™ reader is gathered and stored in real-time using secured cloud technology.

A SMART tag card will be required to ride a school bus. Students will receive their first SMART tag at no charge. Students who lose their SMART tag™ card can purchase a new one at their campus for $5 each.

Other Uses for SMART tag

Every SAISD student will receive a SMART tag card, even if they do not ride the bus. Students will also use the SMART tag cards:

as student ID cards

in the lunch line

to check out library books

SMART Tags do not track your child to any location other than while on the school buses. The only time the RFID card location can be recorded is when the card comes in contact with the corresponding device that is physically located on the bus.

When Students Will Receive their SMART tag Cards

All SAISD students can pick up their SMART tag card at their campus back-to-school event.

Elementary school students can pick up their SMART tag card at their campus’s “Meet the Teacher” event.

Middle school and high school students can pick up their SMART tag card at their campus’s “Schedule Pick-Up and Form Verification” event.

If your student is not able to attend their campus back-to-school event, they will need to pick up their SMART tag card at their campus during regular business hours between August 14th – 16th.