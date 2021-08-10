Back to School: Christoval ISD

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) – Christoval ISD welcomes back students on the 25 of this month and big changes are being made to better serve their students. The school district is growing with 59 more students enrolled this year than anticipated. Christoval ISD has had to become creative with how they fit in each child and house those students in a positive learning atmosphere.

David Walker, Christoval ISD Superintendent says, “We’ve had students hold classes in conference rooms, work areas, in the foyer of our gymnasium, our library that’s supposed to be a full-time lab library gets the whole class is practically all day long.”

This year, Christoval ISD has focused on capital improvement projects that add portable buildings to help them accommodate more students now and in the near future.