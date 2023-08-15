WOODWAY, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — Central Texas school districts like China Spring and Marlin have made the big switch to 4-day school weeks.

So how are after-school programs keeping up with the demand?

As we kick off the 2023-2024 school year, many school faculty and students are adjusting to some of the newer transitions in the academic calendar.

Also making those transitions alongside educators and students, after school learning academies.

Owner and CEO of Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academy in various locations, Tanner Lowry, shares how the campus is prepared to accommodate an influx of students.

“We’re available to families that are in need for those full days. So on every Friday or Monday, whatever they decide as a school board on how they’re going to manipulate to the four day schedule, we will raise our hand and be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and available for those families,” says Lowry.

With a location in the West Temple area, Lowry says the rapid growth in central Texas is creating an even greater demand for parents and guardians looking for a safe place for their children to go after school.

Director Jasmine Washington who works closely with the kids, shares how they’re able to juggle the returning students they have now.

“Most importantly, making sure we have the right staff in the building, getting the numbers that we need as far as to make sure we have the right staff to kind of help facilitate with them,” shares Washington.

She understands the worry of wanting the best care for children as a mom herself.

“This has been the best choice I have made for myself and my family. I know as a mom, you know, bring your kids somewhere and make sure that they’re safe and secure is most important.”