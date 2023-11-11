(iSeeCars) – Electric vehicle sales are on the rise and few automakers are as visible as Tesla. If you’re considering a Tesla purchase, iSeeCars analyzed the prices of used Tesla electric cars by model, city and state to determine the lowest prices and where to find them.

National Average Price of 1-3 Year Old Used Teslas vs MSRP Rank Tesla Model Avg Used Price Base MSRP 1 Model 3 $40,505 $38,990 2 Model Y $45,427 $43,990 3 Model S $74,791 $74,990 4 Model X $80,402 $79,990

Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3’s base MSRP of $38,990 (not including any federal or state tax credits available) is $1,515 less than the national average for a used one. You can learn more about EV tax incentives here.

Tesla Model 3: Trim, Range and Price Trim EPA-est. Range Base MSRP Base 272 miles $38,990 Long Range 333 miles $45,990 Performance 315 miles $50,990

The car was advertised as an affordable Tesla for drivers who found Model S and Model X starting prices too steep. The base Model 3 has an EPA-est. range of 272 miles of range and comes with a built-in charger compatible with 115-volt outlets. The Long Range Model 3 has an EPA-est. range of 358 miles.

West Palm Beach has the cheapest used Model 3 Teslas on our list, with an average price of $36,259, followed by Cleveland, with an average price of $36,526.

Here are the rankings for the most affordable used Tesla Model 3 vehicles compared to the national average, by city and state:

Tesla Model 3: Lowest Prices By City Rank City Avg Price 1-3 Year Old Used Model 3 $ Difference from National Avg 1 West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce, FL $36,259 $4,246 2 Cleveland-Akron (Canton), OH $36,526 $3,979 3 Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville), NC $37,458 $3,047 4 Greensboro-Winston Salem, NC $37,933 $2,572 5 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN $38,009 $2,496 6 Oklahoma City, OK $38,062 $2,443 7 Fresno-Visalia, CA $38,075 $2,430 8 Jacksonville, FL $38,353 $2,152 9 Columbus, OH $38,504 $2,001 10 Salt Lake City, UT $38,721 $1,784 National Average $40,505 –

Tesla Model 3: Lowest Prices By State Rank State Avg Price 1-3 Year Old Used Model 3 $ Difference from National Avg 1 New Jersey $37,405 $3,100 2 Kentucky $38,110 $2,395 3 Minnesota $38,133 $2,372 4 Oregon $38,353 $2,152 5 Oklahoma $38,518 $1,987 6 Ohio $38,789 $1,716 7 Utah $38,799 $1,706 8 South Carolina $38,886 $1,619 9 Florida $39,044 $1,461 10 Missouri $39,270 $1,235 National Average $40,505 –

Tesla Model Y

Launched in 2020, the Model Y is a battery-powered compact crossover addition to the Tesla vehicles family, with the Long Range trim offering up to 330 miles of EPA-est. range. The average used price is $45,427. The base MSRP for a new Long Range Model Y is slightly lower at $43,990.

Tesla Model Y: Trim, Range and Price Trim EPA-est. Range Base MSRP Rear-Wheel Drive 260 miles $43,990 Long Range 330 miles $48,990 Performance 303 miles $52,490

Here are the rankings for the most affordable used Tesla Model Y vehicles compared to the national average, by city and state:

Tesla Model Y: Lowest Prices By City Rank City Avg Price 1-3 Year Old Used Model Y $ Difference from National Avg 1 Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News,VA $42,019 $3,408 2 Jacksonville, FL $42,509 $2,918 3 Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) $42,594 $2,833 4 Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville), NC $43,103 $2,324 5 Pittsburgh, PA $43,584 $1,843 6 Baltimore, MD $43,679 $1,749 7 Cleveland-Akron (Canton), OH $43,931 $1,496 8 Chicago, IL $44,260 $1,167 9 Milwaukee, WI $44,281 $1,146 10 Los Angeles, CA $44,403 $1,025 National Average $45,427 –

Tesla Model Y: Lowest Prices By State Rank State Avg Price 1-3 Year Old Used Model Y $ Difference from National Avg 1 Maryland $43,332 $2,096 2 Virginia $43,437 $1,990 3 New Jersey $43,995 $1,433 4 Wisconsin $44,084 $1,343 5 Illinois $44,399 $1,028 6 Minnesota $44,419 $1,008 7 Alabama $44,540 $888 8 Florida $44,904 $523 9 North Carolina $44,926 $501 10 Utah $45,008 $419 National Average $45,427 –

Tesla Model S

The Model S’s fast acceleration and 405 miles of range are impressive but this level of performance comes with a high sticker price, making the Model S one of the more expensive Tesla vehicles on the market. The average price of a used 1-3 year old Tesla Model S is $74,791, which is slightly lower than the base MSRP of $74,990.

Tesla Model S: Trim, Range and Price Trim EPA-est. Range Base MSRP Base 405 miles $74,990 Plaid 396 miles $89,990

Washington, D.C., has the cheapest used prices for the Model S, with an average price of $67,729. This is $7,062 less than the national average. For states, Maryland has the cheapest Model S prices, averaging $68,583.

Here are the lowest average prices for the Model S, by city and state:

Tesla Model S: Lowest Prices By City Rank City Avg Price 1-3 Year Old Used Model S $ Difference from National Avg 1 Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) $67,729 $7,062 2 Chicago, IL $69,144 $5,647 3 New York, NY $69,237 $5,554 4 Philadelphia, PA $70,747 $4,044 5 Denver, CO $71,509 $3,282 6 Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville), NC $72,001 $2,790 7 Boston, MA-Manchester, NH $72,209 $2,582 8 Houston, TX $72,733 $2,058 9 San Diego, CA $73,098 $1,693 10 Atlanta, GA $73,333 $1,458 National Average $74,791 –

Tesla Model S: Lowest Prices By State Rank State Avg Price 1-3 Year Old Used Model S $ Difference from National Avg 1 Maryland $68,583 $6,208 2 Virginia $69,814 $4,977 3 Illinois $69,991 $4,800 4 New Jersey $70,136 $4,655 5 Massachusetts $71,361 $3,431 6 Pennsylvania $71,531 $3,260 7 Colorado $71,944 $2,847 8 North Carolina $73,461 $1,330 9 Georgia $73,859 $932 10 Minnesota $74,039 $753 National Average $74,791 –

Tesla Model X

The Model X launched in 2016 as Tesla’s first crossover SUV. With its high performance and available upgrades, the Model X is the most expensive Tesla. Elon Musk, the company’s co-founder and CEO, claims there’s a good reason. “Model X is an extremely difficult car to build,” Musk said on Twitter. “Most complex passenger car ever.”

The base Tesla Model X offers 348 miles of EPA-est. range and the Plaid trim offers up to 333 miles of EPA-est range.

Tesla Model X: Trim, Range, and Price Trim EPA-est. Range Base MSRP Base 348 miles $79,990 Plaid 333 miles $94,990

The national average price of a used Model X Tesla is $80,402, which is slightly higher than the base MSRP of $79,990. The cheapest Model X prices are in Washington, D.C, $7,440 below the national average.

Here are the lowest average prices for the Model X, by city and state:

Tesla Model X: Lowest Prices By City Rank City Avg Price 1-3 Year Old Used Model X $ Difference from National Avg 1 Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) $72,962 $7,440 2 Denver, CO $75,982 $4,420 3 Los Angeles, CA $77,011 $3,391 4 Orlando-Daytona Beach, FL $78,071 $2,331 5 San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA $78,302 $2,100 6 Chicago, IL $79,053 $1,349 7 New York, NY $79,936 $466 8 Atlanta, GA $80,270 $132 National Average $80,402 –

Tesla Model X: Lowest Prices By State Rank State Avg Price 1-3 Year Old Used Model X $ Difference from National Avg 1 Maryland $71,991 $8,410 2 Colorado $75,322 $5,079 3 North Carolina $76,284 $4,118 4 California $76,911 $3,491 5 Illinois $77,933 $2,469 6 Georgia $79,850 $551 7 Florida $80,374 $28 National Average $80,402 –

Bottom Line:

If you’re currently looking for a cheap, reliable Tesla consider the Model 3 and Model Y, and be prepared to travel if you don’t already live where Tesla prices are low.

Methodology

iSeeCars analyzed over 16,000 used one- to three-year-old Tesla vehicles listed for sale in October 2023. The average price of each model in each state and each metro area was calculated and compared to the national average price for that model, as well as the base MSRP (as listed on Tesla’s website as of November 3, 2023). Low volume models in individual states and metro areas were excluded from further analysis.

This article, What Are the Cheapest Teslas?, originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.