Ford F-150 remained the best-selling used vehicle in 2023 and the Tesla Model 3 was the best-selling EV

Chevrolet Equinox displaced Ram 1500 as the third most popular used vehicle

Chevrolet Bolt and Nissan LEAF displaced the Tesla Model S and X in EV rankings

Toyota Corolla made the biggest move up, jumping five slots from no. 13 to no. 8

Toyota Camry, Ford Explorer, and Honda CR-V also moved up, while the Honda Civic, Nissan Rogue, and Jeep Grand Cherokee lost ground

The Ford F-150 maintains its number one ranking as the most popular used car, with the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 close behind in second place. However, the Ram 1500 has lost its third place rank for the first time in recent years, falling to fourth behind the Chevrolet Equinox, which was also the best-selling model in seven states.

iSeeCars analyzed over 9.2 million used car sales from the last five model years (2018 – 2022) in 2023. Each model’s share of used car sales was calculated nationally, as well as within each metro area and state.

“Trucks have been so dominant in the U.S. market for so long that it’s strange to see the Ram lose its top-three ranking, even to an SUV as popular as the Chevrolet Equinox,” said Karl Brauer, iSeeCars Executive Analyst. “This shift reflects the jump in gas prices during 2023, which led many consumers to move away from large trucks and SUVs and into smaller, more fuel-efficient models.”

The 20 most popular used cars in America

The fuel-efficiency trend is further reinforced by the Toyota Corolla, which made the biggest gains in 2023. Consistently among top-selling new and used models, the Corolla jumped five slots from 2022 to 2023, moving from number 13 to number 8 in popularity.

Most Popular Used Cars in the U.S., 2023 – iSeeCars Study 2023 Rank Model 2023 % of Total 1- to 5-year-old Used Car Sales 2022 Rank 2022 % of Total 1- to 5-year-old Used Car Sales 1 Ford F-150 3.3% 1 3.3% 2 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2.6% 2 2.9% 3 Chevrolet Equinox 2.1% 4 2.2% 4 Ram 1500 2.1% 3 2.3% 5 Toyota Camry 1.8% 6 1.8% 6 Honda Civic 1.7% 5 1.8% 7 Toyota RAV4 1.7% 7 1.7% 8 Toyota Corolla 1.5% 13 1.5% 9 Ford Explorer 1.5% 11 1.5% 10 Nissan Rogue 1.5% 8 1.7% 11 Honda CR-V 1.5% 15 1.4% 12 Jeep Grand Cherokee 1.4% 10 1.6% 13 Ford Escape 1.4% 9 1.6% 14 Toyota Tacoma 1.4% 14 1.4% 15 Nissan Altima 1.4% 12 1.5% 16 Honda Accord 1.3% 16 1.4% 17 GMC Sierra 1500 1.2% 18 1.2% 18 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 1.1% 17 1.2% 19 Jeep Cherokee 1.1% 19 1.2% 20 Chevrolet Malibu 1.0% 22 1.1%

“With new and used car prices skyrocketing in recent years, many car buyers are seeking the best value for their money,” said Brauer. “And when it comes to getting the most reliable and fuel-efficient model for the lowest price, Toyota’s Corolla is a smart investment.”

Most popular used EVs in America

The electric vehicle field saw some interesting shifts in popularity, with the Tesla Model S and Model X falling behind the Chevrolet Bolt and Nissan LEAF in 2023.

Most Popular Used EVs in the U.S., 2023 – iSeeCars Study 2023 Rank Model 2023 % of Total 1- to 5-year-old Used EV Sales 2022 Rank 2022 % of Total 1- to 5-year-old Used EV Sales 1 Tesla Model 3 34.9% 1 40.0% 2 Tesla Model Y 11.9% 2 10.3% 3 Chevrolet Bolt EV 6.9% 6 6.2% 4 Nissan LEAF 6.2% 5 6.7% 5 Tesla Model S 5.6% 3 9.8% 6 Tesla Model X 5.5% 4 7.7% 7 Ford Mustang Mach-E 4.6% 7 3.7% 8 Audi e-tron 2.9% 8 2.7% 9 Porsche Taycan 2.4% 9 2.4% 10 Volkswagen ID.4 2.2% 10 1.7%

“Most of the top-ranking electric cars are showing their age, with only the Model Y being relatively new to the market,” said Brauer. “And in this race of older EVs, the aging Bolt and LEAF pulled ahead of the aging Model S and Model X. Without major updates to Tesla’s most expensive vehicles they are likely to continue dropping in popularity.”

Most popular used SUVs in America

The most popular SUVs held relatively stable this year, but the Ford Escape did fall out of the top five, and the Honda CR-V moved up from ranking sixth to ranking fourth.

Most Popular Used SUVs in the U.S., 2023 – iSeeCars Study 2023 Rank Model 2023 % of 1- to 5-year-old Used SUV Sales 2022 Rank 2022 % of 1- to 5-year-old Used SUV Sales 1 Chevrolet Equinox 4.8% 1 5.2% 2 Toyota RAV4 3.8% 2 4.0% 3 Ford Explorer 3.4% 5 3.6% 4 Honda CR-V 3.3% 6 3.3% 5 Jeep Grand Cherokee 3.2% 4 3.7%

“Used Honda CR-Vs made big gains in 2023, moving up four slots among all used vehicles, and gaining two slots in the SUV category,” said Brauer. “The CR-V is Honda’s best-selling new model, displacing the Accord and Civic that led the brand’s sales charts for decades. Now the CR-V is ahead of the Accord, and closing in on the Civic, in the used market.”

Most popular used trucks in America

Full-sized trucks continue to dominate the used pickup market, though Toyota’s rugged midsize Tacoma remains a top seller among open-bed vehicles.

Most Popular Used Trucks in the U.S., 2023 – iSeeCars Study 2023 Rank Model 2023 % of 1- to 5-year-old Used Truck Sales 2022 Rank 2022 % of 1- to 5-year-old Used Truck Sales 1 Ford F-150 21.9% 1 22.2% 2 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 17.7% 2 19.0% 3 Ram 1500 14.0% 3 15.4% 4 Toyota Tacoma 9.1% 4 9.4% 5 GMC Sierra 1500 8.1% 5 8.2%

“The Toyota Tacoma is arguably the toughest truck on the market, with a well-earned reputation for being nearly indestructible,” said Brauer. “This image is reflected in both their popularity and their pricing on the used market.”

Most popular used passenger cars in America

The top five most popular cars in 2022 remain the most popular models in 2023, with a slight reshuffling in ranking.

Most Popular Used Passenger Cars in the U.S., 2023 – iSeeCars Study 2023 Rank Model 2023 % of 1- to 5-year-old Used Passenger Car Sales 2022 Rank 2022 % of 1- to 5-year-old Used Passenger Car Sales 1 Toyota Camry 4.7% 2 4.4% 2 Honda Civic 4.5% 1 4.4% 3 Toyota Corolla 4.1% 5 3.8% 4 Nissan Rogue 3.9% 3 4.2% 5 Nissan Altima 3.6% 4 3.8%

“2023 was a good year for Toyota in the used market, with the Camry taking over the top slot from Honda’s Civic, and the Corolla moving up two spaces,” said Brauer.

Most popular used cars by U.S. state

The Ford F-150 is still the most popular model in 34 U.S. states, an increase from 31 states last year. Small SUVs like the Chevrolet Equinox and Nissan Rogue, along with popular cars like the Honda Civic, Toyota Camry, and Toyota Corolla, have established dominance in a few states.

Most Popular Used Car in Each U.S. State, 2023 – iSeeCars Study State Most Popular Used Car % of 1- to 5-year-old Used Car Sales in State Alabama Ford F-150 3.9% Alaska Ford F-150 4.9% Arizona Ford F-150 2.7% Arkansas Ford F-150 4.4% California Honda Civic 3.4% Colorado Ford F-150 4.1% Connecticut Nissan Rogue 2.4% Delaware Chevrolet Equinox 2.6% Florida Toyota Corolla 3.0% Georgia Ford F-150 3.3% Hawaii Toyota Tacoma 3.3% Idaho Ford F-150 6.0% Illinois Chevrolet Equinox 3.2% Indiana Chevrolet Equinox 4.0% Iowa Chevrolet Silverado 1500 5.3% Kansas Ford F-150 5.2% Kentucky Ford F-150 3.9% Louisiana Ford F-150 4.7% Maine Ford F-150 5.0% Maryland Toyota Camry 2.4% Massachusetts Toyota RAV4 3.0% Michigan Chevrolet Equinox 6.1% Minnesota Ford F-150 4.7% Mississippi Ford F-150 5.5% Missouri Ford F-150 3.8% Montana Ford F-150 7.7% Nebraska Ford F-150 4.8% Nevada Chevrolet Equinox 2.0% New Hampshire Ford F-150 4.2% New Jersey Honda Civic 2.5% New Mexico Ford F-150 3.6% New York Chevrolet Equinox 3.0% North Carolina Ford F-150 2.9% North Dakota Ford F-150 7.8% Ohio Chevrolet Equinox 3.6% Oklahoma Ford F-150 4.0% Oregon Ford F-150 2.8% Pennsylvania Ford F-150 3.0% Rhode Island Jeep Grand Cherokee 2.8% South Carolina Ford F-150 3.6% South Dakota Ford F-150 7.2% Tennessee Ford F-150 3.8% Texas Ford F-150 4.0% Utah Ford F-150 5.3% Vermont Ford F-150 4.1% Virginia Ford F-150 2.6% Washington Ford F-150 3.5% West Virginia Ford F-150 5.0% Wisconsin Ford F-150 5.3% Wyoming Ford F-150 7.9%

Most popular used cars by city

The Ford F-150 is the most popular used vehicle in 28 of the 50 largest metro areas, an increase from 24 metro areas last year. The Chevrolet Equinox also improved its popularity, moving from six to nine metro areas where it’s the most popular model.

Most Popular Used Car in Top 50 Metro Areas, 2023 – iSeeCars Study Metro Area Most Popular Used Car % of 1- to 5-year-old Used Car Sales in Metro Area New York, NY Jeep Grand Cherokee 2.7% Los Angeles, CA Honda Civic 3.6% Chicago, IL Chevrolet Equinox 3.0% Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX Ford F-150 3.5% Philadelphia, PA Chevrolet Equinox 2.2% San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA Honda Civic 2.9% Houston, TX Ford F-150 3.6% Atlanta, GA Ford F-150 2.8% Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) Toyota Camry 2.5% Boston, MA-Manchester, NH Toyota RAV4 2.8% Phoenix, AZ Ford F-150 2.7% Seattle-Tacoma, WA Ford F-150 3.0% Tampa-St Petersburg (Sarasota), FL Ford F-150 3.2% Detroit, MI Chevrolet Equinox 5.3% Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN Ford F-150 4.4% Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL Toyota Corolla 3.8% Denver, CO Ford F-150 4.2% Orlando-Daytona Beach, FL Toyota Corolla 3.5% Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, CA Honda Civic 3.2% Cleveland-Akron (Canton), OH Chevrolet Equinox 3.4% Portland, OR Ford F-150 2.6% Charlotte, NC Ford F-150 2.8% Salt Lake City, UT Ford F-150 5.5% Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville), NC Ford F-150 2.6% San Diego, CA Honda Civic 3.1% St. Louis, MO Ford F-150 4.0% Nashville, TN Ford F-150 3.5% Indianapolis, IN Chevrolet Equinox 3.8% Baltimore, MD Chevrolet Equinox 2.2% San Antonio, TX Ford F-150 4.4% Pittsburgh, PA Ford F-150 3.0% Hartford & New Haven, CT Nissan Rogue 2.5% Columbus, OH Honda Civic 3.5% Kansas City, MO Ford F-150 4.2% Austin, TX Ford F-150 3.6% Greenville-Spartanburg, SC Ford F-150 3.6% Cincinnati, OH Chevrolet Equinox 3.6% Las Vegas, NV Chevrolet Equinox 2.3% West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce, FL Toyota Corolla 2.5% Milwaukee, WI Ford F-150 4.0% Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo, MI Chevrolet Equinox 5.2% Harrisburg-Lancaster-York, PA Ford F-150 3.6% Jacksonville, FL Ford F-150 2.6% Fresno-Visalia, CA Toyota Camry 4.6% Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News,VA Ford F-150 2.8% Oklahoma City, OK Ford F-150 4.4% Birmingham, AL Ford F-150 3.5% Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NM Ford F-150 3.7% Greensboro-Winston Salem, NC Ford F-150 3.2% Louisville, KY Ford F-150 3.6%

The Honda Civic remains the top choice in five metro areas, which is the same number as last year. The Toyota Corolla now leads in three metro areas, up from two last year. The Nissan Rogue fell from leading in three metro areas to one this year, while the Tacoma fell from off the list completely (it was the most popular model in Portland last year).

Trends in 2023 and where the market is headed in 2024

We saw the market favoring the Chevrolet Equinox, Honda CR-V, and Toyota Corolla as the best-selling vehicles in America for 2023, while the Honda Civic, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Nissan Rogue, Ram 1500, and Tesla Model S and Model X lost ground this year. This suggests buyers are looking to cut both purchase and ownership costs, a trend we expect to continue in 2024.

Methodology

iSeeCars analyzed over 9.2 million used car sales from the last five model years (2018 – 2022) in 2023. Each model’s share of used car sales was calculated nationally, as well as within each metro area and state. Heavy-duty vehicles were excluded from the analysis.

About iSeecars.com

iSeeCars.com is a data-driven car search and research company that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, including the iSeeCars VIN Check report and Best Cars Rankings. iSeeCars has saved users over $408 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.

This article, The Most Popular Used Cars in 2023, originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.