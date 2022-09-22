I bet you didn’t know you spend nearly 90% of your time inside your vehicle. The designers broke all the rules regarding the inside of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, including more screen space than any other vehicle in its class.

Here’s what is unique on the inside of the Wagoneer, you have a 10.1-inch digital touch screen right up on the center console. That’s your infotainment screen, then you have a 10.3-inch digital gauge cluster.

The best part is for the second-row occupants, they get two 10.1-inch screens. The Cargo space is plentiful, twenty-seven cubic feet of space with all the seats up, but it gets better. This vehicle has an automatic third row, you can fold the seats down, and they will fold electronically.

Between the Wagoneer and the Grand Wagoneer, they all come available with a three-panel moonroof, and they want you to know that on the inside, there’s no spot where you don’t get a great view.

And while you’re in the School pickup line, you should have a full body massage with five different massaging settings. A full body massage in a low, medium, or high setting, and your children could do nothing but sit there and watch mom or dad while they get a full relaxing body massage.

There is no test complete with an SUV with three-row seating capacity without me getting in the back. I am 6 ft 3, and the Grand Wagoneer and Wagoneer have plenty of seating space for me in the back row. In fact, I could even cross my legs, which is excellent for somebody at my height. Other great features back here are USB and USB-C charging and the ability to control your seat.

If you like the wagon and Grand Wagoneer as much as we do, you can find out more by going to Wagoneer.com There, you’ll find out everything you need to know about New York’s new favorite three-row luxury SUV