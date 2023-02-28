For the 2024 model year, Mini shifts out of pandemic-induced supply constraints by more than doubling the number of models to be offered with its 6-speed manual transmission, Mini announced last week.

Limited to just the Mini Cooper three-door hardtop last year, the 6-speed manual notches into all of the signature Mini Cooper models for 2024, including the three-door hardtop, convertible, and five-door hardtops. The larger Mini Clubman and largest Mini Countryman will stick with either an 8-speed automatic transmission or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Each of the three Mini models—Cooper, Clubman, and Countryman—can be had in three variants, including the base Cooper, Cooper S, and John Cooper Works performance series. To continue the taxonomy, the All4 designation stands for all-wheel drive. For 2024, Mini reintroduces the base Classic trim to join the Signature and top Iconic trim across all three model types. Then there are all the special editions, including the Untamed Edition on the Countryman, Untold Edition on the Clubman, and the Resolute Edition on the Cooper.

Mini features a range of powertrains, from a 1.5-liter turbo-3 to the all-electric Cooper SE to the 301-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 John Cooper Works. All Minis come with 3 years or 36,000 miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance and a 4-year/50,000-mile warranty.

Here’s the model lineups and what’s new for the three core models, and their prices for 2024, which increase about $2,400 across base models.

2024 Mini lineup

– Sold as three-door or five-door hatchbacks and as a two-door convertible.

– 6-speed manual available on all Cooper and Cooper S convertible and hardtops, as well as the John Cooper Works three-door Hardtop.

– Base Cooper models use a 134-hp 1.5-liter turbo-3; Cooper S models use a 189-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4; JCW uses a 228-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4. All Coopers are front-wheel drive.

– Classic trim returns on all Cooper models except the Convertible; the Cooper Hardtop Classic costs $26,795, including a $995 destination fee, while the Cooper S Hardtop Classic costs $30,995. The five-door variants cost an additional $1,000.

– The battery electric Cooper SE Hardtop three-door Classic starts at $31,895, while the Signature trim costs $35,220, and the Iconic tops the range at $37,695.

– The John Cooper Works Hardtop three-door Classic costs $36,395, the Signature costs $40,795, and the Iconic reaches $44,395. Convertible versions of the Signature and Iconic add another $5,100.

2024 Mini Clubman

– Offered in Cooper S with front-wheel drive or Cooper S and JCW with all-wheel drive.

– The Cooper S Clubman costs $35,045 in Classic trim, $38,745 in Signature trim, or $41,745 in top Iconic trim. All-wheel drive adds at least $2,100 to the price of each trim.

– The JCW Clubman comes standard with AWD and a price ranging from $43,395 for the Classic to $49,895 for the Iconic. The JCW uses a retuned version of the 2.0-liter turbo-4 that makes 301 hp and 331 lb-ft of torque.

2024 Mini lineup

– The base Cooper Countryman is sold in Classic trim only for $33,645; all-wheel drive adds $1,500.

– The Cooper S Countryman ranges in price from the $33,895 Classic to the $41,395 Iconic; all-wheel drive adds $2,000, except on the base Classic where it costs $2,100 more.

– The Cooper SE Countryman All4 plug-in hybrid can now be had with the Signature trim for $43,695, representing a more affordable option this year than the $49,595 Iconic trim.

– The JCW Countryman All4 ranges in price from $44,795 for the Classic to $51,095 for the top Iconic.

Expect 2024 Mini models to go on sale this spring.

