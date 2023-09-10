Volkswagen on Friday presented the ID.X Performance concept at 2023 ID.Treffen, a gathering of VW electric vehicle enthusiasts that takes place annually in Locarno, Switzerland.

The concept is based on VW’s ID.7 electric hatch that’s slated for launch in the U.S. next year, and hints at what a performance-tuned version of one of VW’s ID EVs. It follows the ID.GTI hot hatch concept unveiled just a week ago.

“It was clear to us that we wanted to base our new show car on the ID.7 and that we would focus on enhancing the performance,” Andreas Reckewerth, VW’s head of technology for the MEB EV platform, said in a statement. “In this way we can show what is possible.”

The ID.X Performance concept packs a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system generating a peak 551 hp, as well as a differential lock on the rear axle to help target torque at the rear wheels during high-speed cornering. The torque vectoring is controlled via VW’s Vehicle Dynamics Manager which has various modes the driver can select using the infotainment screen.

Volkswagen ID.7

The battery is the 86-kwh unit that VW will make available on the ID.7 in most markets. The battery can be charged at rates of up 200 kw, enabling rapid charge times using a DC fast charger. The U.S. is thought to be in line to receive a 77-kwh battery with a maximum charging rate of 170 kw as the sole battery for the ID.7, though final specifications for the U.S. haven’t been announced.

Beyond the powertrain, the ID.X Performance concept benefits from typical performance upgrades like a lowered suspension with stiffened springs, increased toe angle, and 20-inch wheels with racing slick tires. The aerodynamics were also tweaked for increased downforce, achieved via a front splitter, rear diffuser, and rear wing.

There’s no indication VW plans to put the ID.X Performance into production. However, the automaker in 2021 unveiled the 328-hp ID.X concept based on the ID.3 hatch—and recently, an ID.3 prototype sporting an all-wheel-drive powertrain with more than 300 hp has been spotted testing.

Related Articles