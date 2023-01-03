The online trading place for classic cars launched by Porsche has delivered promising numbers after its first year in operation.

Marqued was launched in 2021 by Porsche Digital, Porsche’s division for developing digital business models, originally as a blog to share stories about classic cars. For example, a popular recent story was how the color Moonstone was no longer available at Porsche.

The decision was soon made to add an auction hub due to interest from readers wanting to own the cars being written about. The auction hub was launched in late 2021 and after one year of operation Porsche said approximately 20,000 cars have traded owners, representing a 75% sales success rate.

Marqued is open to cars from all brands, not just Porsches, and while it’s aimed toward the enthusiast crowd buyers can find affordable models for sale. For example, models like a 1988 Mazda RX-7 and 2006 Mercedes-Benz CL500 both sold for less than $7,000 in the past year.

There were also some expensive sales, too, like a 1998 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Coupe that sold for $205,000. The site also hosted the sale of automotive memorabilia such as magazines and paintings.

The oldest car sold was a 1950 Jaguar Mark V sedan and the newest was a 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera coupe.

“From the very beginning, our goal has been to build a welcoming and inclusive community across brands with a focus on the next generation of enthusiasts,” Stephan Baral, Porsche Digital’s managing director, said in a statement.

Baral also said Marqued is now looking at ways to further build its community.

