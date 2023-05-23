Lexus has provided the first look at a new model line to be called the LBX, which is set for a debut on June 5 in Milan, Italy.

Two teaser photos show part of the car’s front end and taillight signature.

The LBX is thought to be a new subcompact crossover positioned below the compact UX and aimed at the European market, meaning it likely won’t reach the U.S.

Lexus has been hinting at a new model positioned below the UX for years, and in 2021 it teased a subcompact crossover with similar design features to what’s shown in the LBX teasers.

Teaser for Lexus LBX debuting on June 5, 2023

Any subcompact crossover from Lexus will likely be twinned with the Toyota Yaris Cross, a subcompact crossover based on Toyota’s TNGA-B platform and sold outside the U.S.

The Yaris Cross is 164.5 inches long, making it about nine inches shorter than the compact C-HR. An available hybrid powertrain delivers a peak 114 hp. Similar specs should feature in any Lexus twin.

While the U.S. will likely miss out on the LBX, Lexus has two new SUVs headed to local showrooms shortly. One is a redesigned 2024 GX and the other is a new three-row SUV to be called the TX. The GX will be a twin with a redesigned Toyota Land Cruiser Prado sold overseas, while the TX will be a twin with the new 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander.

Related Articles