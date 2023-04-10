Ford last week posted a teaser video to social media showing a Mustang-based drag racer due for a reveal on April 13.

A sticker on the rear reveals it as a Mustang Super Cobra Jet 1800, and the sound the vehicle makes points to its powertrain being electric. Ford also included the tag “upgraded” alongside the video in the social media posts.

The clues point to a more potent successor to the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 unveiled in 2020. That car was a one-off prototype to explore the potential for electric powertrains in the world of drag racing. It developed a peak 1,502 hp at the wheels, or enough to rocket the car down the quarter-mile in 8.27 seconds at 168 mph.

Ford has since launched a redesigned Mustang, and it looks like the new car is getting an electric drag racer of its own. Considering Ford is calling the new drag racer the Mustang Super Cobra Jet 1800, the car will likely have 1,800 hp or more.

Upgradeâ¡ï¸ð Pushed limits coming 4/13 ð pic.twitter.com/7QQYdtWSA0 — Ford Performance (@FordPerformance) April 7, 2023

Ford is working with NHRA organizers to identify ways to introduce electrification to professional drag racing. Given the performance already demonstrated by the previous Mustang Cobra Jet 1400, it seems like only a matter of time.

Ford isn’t the only automaker exploring electric dragsters. In 2019, Chevrolet’s eCOPO Camaro approached nines in its runs and its performance potential was never truly tapped. Let the electric drag wars begin.

Related Articles