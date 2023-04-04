Cadillac plans to open a Cadillac House brand center located on the same site as the General Motors Global Technical Center in Warren, Michigan. Here, future buyers of the Celestiq flagship electric vehicle will have access to a range of personalization services.

The first Cadillac House was opened in 2016 in New York City, with the focus on building awareness for the brand and its products. The Warren facility, to be known as Cadillac House at Vanderbilt, will be tailored toward catering to Celestiq buyers. The facility’s name is in recognition of Suzanne Vanderbilt, who joined GM’s design team in 1955 and was involved in multiple Cadillac projects.

The first Celestiq buyers will be invited to visit Cadillac House at Vanderbilt by late summer, Cadillac announced last week. All Celestiq buyers will have a concierge on call, as well as access to a Cadillac designer to help them arrive at their ideal configuration. As a result, no two Celestiqs are expected to be the same. Cadillac will also provide a virtual experience for Celestiq buyers unable to make the trip to Warren.

Cadillac hasn’t provided details on what personalization options will be available, apart from the return of the Cadillac goddess logo for parts of the vehicle’s exterior and cabin.

2024 Cadillac Celestiq

Production of the Celestiq is due to start in December, at a separate facility located at the Technical Center in Warren, known as the Artisan Center. Cadillac has said the Celistiq will be churned out largely by hand at a rate of just 1.2 cars per day, meaning annual production will be less than 500 units per year. Deliveries are scheduled to start in the spring of 2024.

The Celestiq will be priced north of $300,000 and feature GM’s Ultium EV platform and battery technology. It will have 600 hp on tap and a 111-kwh battery expected to deliver approximately 300 miles of range. Thanks to support for charging at up to 200 kw, close to 80 miles can be added in 10 minutes when using a DC fast charger.

