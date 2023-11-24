Porsche on Friday revealed the third generation of its Panamera nameplate.

It’s due to go on sale next spring as a 2024 model in the U.S., and Porsche has confirmed a starting price of $101,550, including a $1,650 destination charge.

That price is for a base Panamera with rear-wheel drive and a turbocharged 2.9-liter V-6 good for 348 hp. All-wheel drive is available for an extra $7,000. In each case you’re looking at 0-60 mph acceleration in five seconds or less, and a top speed approaching 170 mph.

Porsche has also announced a Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid grade that will be available close to next year’s market launch. Pricing for this model hasn’t been announced but Porsche has confirmed a peak output of 670 hp generated by a newly developed twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 paired with a single electric motor integrated with a standard 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Owners of this grade will enjoy 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 195 mph.

2024 Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid

More powertrain options are coming, as Porsche has confirmed there will be up to four different plug-in hybrids, depending on the market. All of them will feature a 25.9-kwh battery, which should result in more electric range than what’s possible with the current Panamera plug-in hybrids that use a 17.9-kwh battery rated by the EPA at 20 miles of electric range. All the plug-in hybrids, including the Turbo E-Hybrid, will also use the same transmission-integrated electric motor rated at 187 hp.

Another key area of focus when it comes to performance was the suspension. Standard across the range is air suspension and dual-valve dampers, the latter a design that allows for adjustment of both rebound and compression. This means a wider performance bandwidth when it comes to comfort and handling control.

On plug-in hybrids, active dampers will be available. Porsche said the system is able to keep the car flat, even during heavy applications of acceleration, braking, and steering. It does this by making the car lean forward while accelerating or tilt back under braking, to compensate for the opposing forces. In corners, it makes the car lean into the curve, just like a motorcycle rider would.

2024 Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid

To further improve handling, rear-wheel steering will be offered, either as standard or an option, depending on the grade.

The platform is an updated version of Volkswagen Group’s MSB platform that debuted in the current Panamera. As a result, the new Panamera represents more of a major update over the outgoing Panamera instead of a true redesign, and this is reflected by the evolutionary styling changes that have been implemented.

The biggest styling departure from the outgoing model is the new set of headlights. They appear to be bigger and sport a squarer shape. They also feature matrix LED technology as standard. The length of the car is 198.9 inches, which matches the length of the outgoing generation.

Another styling change is the use of gray accents on the Turbo E-Hybrid grade. The gray color, known as Turbonite, will be used on all future Turbo models to help them stand out from the rest of the fleet. The gray accent will even extend to Porsche’s famous crest logo. Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid buyers will also be able to select a set of center-lock wheels as an option.

2024 Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid 2024 Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid 2024 Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid

Inside, the dash features a similar design to the one introduced in the updated 2024 Cayenne SUV, where the gear selector is mounted to the steering column. A 12.6-inch digital gauge cluster is joined by two touchscreen displays, one in the center of the dash that serves as the infotainment hub, and the second facing the front-seat passenger and mostly serving as a media hub. A fourth screen faces rear-seat passengers at the foot of the center console and controls media, navigation, and the ambient lighting. It isn’t clear whether this is a standard or available feature. A head-up display has been confirmed by Porsche as an available item.

Production of the Panamera is handled exclusively at Porsche’s plant in Leipzig, Germany. Porsche said it has sold more than 385,000 Panameras since the nameplate’s launch in 2009.

Porsche has only shown a hatchback body style. The outgoing Panamera is also available as a wagon, referred to by Porsche as the Sport Turismo. It isn’t clear whether this option will be repeated for the third-generation Panamera. Porsche hasn’t announced prices for Panameras above the base model.

