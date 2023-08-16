Mercedes-Benz will use the backdrop of 2023 Monterey Car Week currently underway in California to present the 2024 AMG SL 63 Manufaktur Big Sur.

As the name suggests, the car has been developed by Mercedes’ Manufaktur personalization department and takes inspiration from the Big Sur region of California’s coast line, and in particular the orange glow of the sunsets that happen there.

The car makes its debut on Thursday and will be available to order later this year. It will be available exclusively to U.S. customers and Mercedes said numbers will be limited, though the automaker hasn’t provided a figure. Mercedes also hasn’t mentioned pricing.

Unique to the car is its orange paint, which features inside and out. There’s also burgundy leather trim with orange contrast stitching, in combination with a handful of “Manufaktur” scripts.

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 63 Manufaktur Big Sur

Also fitted to the car are an exterior chrome package, black brake calipers, a black roof, and black 21-inch wheels. An AMG logo is also used on the hood instead of the traditional Mercedes star, although a star still appears in the grille. Mercedes also includes many of the SL 63’s available features as standard, such as a front-axle lift system, an active hydraulic suspension with adaptive dampers, an electronic driver-assist package, and a Burmester sound system.

Based on AMG’s SL 63, the car is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 that generates 577 hp, or enough to spirit the car from 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds and on to a governed top speed of 196 mph. A 9-speed automatic and standard all-wheel drive complete the drivetrain package.

The arrival of the 2024 AMG SL 63 Manufaktur Big Sur also marks the start of a Manufaktur personalization program for the SL range in the U.S., which Mercedes said will offer buyers more paint and trim options to choose from.

Mercedes will also use Monterey Car Week to present its redesigned AMG GT sports car. The new GT is closely related to the SL but will have a distinct look. The GT will also be available exclusively as a coupe this time around.

