On today’s Plant Talk, local plant expert Mike Glaspie talks with Kristen Strakalaitis about caring for store-bought plants, watering tips, best types of plants to begin planting for the summer, and how to best protect our plants from insects like ants, fleas and ticks.

If you have questions you’d like to ask Mike Glaspie, you can do so by emailing him at mikesplantcare@gmail.com.