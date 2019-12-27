Out-the-door Forecast for Friday, December 27th

Temperatures to start your day will be in the mid 50s for most of the Concho Valley. The clouds are expected to stay with us throughout the day with 10-15 mph winds. We will reach the mid 60s by lunchtime and upper 60s to lower 70s to end your day. We do have a cold front expected to push through overnight which will cause temperatures to be cooler for the weekend.

