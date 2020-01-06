Jail Log: January 5-6, 2020

27 booked into the TGC Jail in the last 48 hours

Over the past 48 hours, 27 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Assault — 3
  • Credit/Debit Card Abuse Elderly — 1
  • Criminal Trespass — 1
  • Disorderly Conduct/Vulgar Language — 1
  • Driving W/License Invalid/No License — 4
  • DWI — 3
  • Evading Arrest — 1
  • Failure to Appear — 1
  • Failure to Identify/Fugitive Intent to Give False Info — 1
  • Issuance of Bad Check — 1
  • Possession — 14
  • Public Intoxication — 2
  • Misc — 11
  • Misc ICE Hold — 1
  • Resisting Arrest — 1
  • Terroristic Threat of Family/Household — 1

Sunday, January 5, 2020

SALGADO, HURIEL
Booking #:
425778
Booking Date:
01-05-2020 – 2:49 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$2500.00
View Profile >>>
 
ROBINSON, JONATHAN
Booking #:
425777
Booking Date:
01-05-2020 – 2:42 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
View Profile >>>
CANTU, FREDDY
Booking #:
425776
Release Date:
01-05-2020 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
01-05-2020 – 1:09 am
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
MISC VPTA
$1132.00
View Profile >>>
GREENWOOD, ADRIAN
Booking #:
425775
Release Date:
01-05-2020 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
01-05-2020 – 12:38 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
GLOECKLER, JOHN
Booking #:
425774
Release Date:
01-05-2020 – 3:58 am
Booking Date:
01-04-2020 – 11:42 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
DURON, ALIYAH
Booking #:
425773
Booking Date:
01-04-2020 – 11:23 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
View Profile >>>
PEREZ, ANNDIE
Booking #:
425772
Release Date:
01-05-2020 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
01-04-2020 – 10:39 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
CONSTANCIO, MICHAEL
Booking #:
425771
Release Date:
01-05-2020 – 3:43 am
Booking Date:
01-04-2020 – 9:36 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
View Profile >>>
LEWIS, RICHARD
Booking #:
425770
Booking Date:
01-04-2020 – 9:22 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC CPF X1
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
HENSON, JADRIEN
Booking #:
425769
Booking Date:
01-04-2020 – 8:58 pm
Charges:
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
DOMINGUEZ, GABRIANNA
Booking #:
425768
Booking Date:
01-04-2020 – 6:30 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
MISC CPF X2
MISC ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($50.01-$100)
MISC VPTA
$1764.00
View Profile >>>
RUIZ, MARTIN
Booking #:
425767
Release Date:
01-04-2020 – 6:58 pm
Booking Date:
01-04-2020 – 5:11 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
ORTEGON, ELEXIS
Booking #:
425766
Release Date:
01-04-2020 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
01-04-2020 – 5:11 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
View Profile >>>

Monday, January 6, 2020

APPLEGATE, ADAM
Booking #:
425793
Booking Date:
01-05-2020 – 11:00 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
View Profile >>>
RIOS, MICHAEL
Booking #:
425792
Release Date:
01-06-2020 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
01-05-2020 – 10:06 pm
Charges:
521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
$624.00
View Profile >>>
GAVIRIO, RAYMUNDO
Booking #:
425791
Booking Date:
01-05-2020 – 9:15 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$500.00
View Profile >>>
BATJER, BRONWYN
Booking #:
425790
Release Date:
01-06-2020 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
01-05-2020 – 8:48 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
HICKS, ISIS
Booking #:
425789
Release Date:
01-06-2020 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
01-05-2020 – 8:35 pm
Charges:
MISC CPFX3
No Bond
View Profile >>>
HOY, MICHAEL
Booking #:
425788
Release Date:
01-05-2020 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
01-05-2020 – 6:31 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
View Profile >>>
MILLER, KIMBERLEE
Booking #:
425787
Booking Date:
01-05-2020 – 6:19 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD
No Bond
View Profile >>>
CAPI, DAVID
Booking #:
425786
Release Date:
01-05-2020 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
01-05-2020 – 6:14 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
REYES, KATHRYN
Booking #:
425785
Booking Date:
01-05-2020 – 5:09 pm
Charges:
35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 1
MISC VPTA X 1
$2582.00
View Profile >>>
VONG, PAU
Booking #:
425784
Release Date:
01-05-2020 – 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
01-05-2020 – 3:37 pm
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
SHEETS, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
425782
Booking Date:
01-05-2020 – 12:10 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$500.00
View Profile >>>
GARZA, KHODIE
Booking #:
425781
Booking Date:
01-05-2020 – 11:18 am
Charges:
26050015 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY
$12000.00
View Profile >>>
REYES, JONATHAN
Booking #:
425779
Release Date:
01-06-2020 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
01-05-2020 – 10:50 am
Charges:
42011 DISORDERLY CONDUCT-VULGAR LANGUAGE
$512.00
View Profile >>>
VALENZUELA RABELO, FERNANDO
Booking #:
425780
Booking Date:
01-05-2020 – 9:09 am
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
View Profile >>>
 
Disclaimer:
Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

