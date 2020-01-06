Jail Log: January 5-6, 2020

Over the past 48 hours, 27 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault — 3

Credit/Debit Card Abuse Elderly — 1

Criminal Trespass — 1

Disorderly Conduct/Vulgar Language — 1

Driving W/License Invalid/No License — 4

DWI — 3

Evading Arrest — 1

Failure to Appear — 1

Failure to Identify/Fugitive Intent to Give False Info — 1

Issuance of Bad Check — 1

Possession — 14

Public Intoxication — 2

Misc — 11

Misc ICE Hold — 1

Resisting Arrest — 1

Terroristic Threat of Family/Household — 1

Sunday, January 5, 2020

SALGADO, HURIEL Booking #: 425778 Booking Date: 01-05-2020 – 2:49 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $2500.00 View Profile >>>

ROBINSON, JONATHAN Booking #: 425777 Booking Date: 01-05-2020 – 2:42 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 View Profile >>>

CANTU, FREDDY Booking #: 425776 Release Date: 01-05-2020 – 2:58 am Booking Date: 01-05-2020 – 1:09 am Charges: 54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

MISC VPTA $1132.00 View Profile >>>

GREENWOOD, ADRIAN Booking #: 425775 Release Date: 01-05-2020 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 01-05-2020 – 12:38 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 View Profile >>>

GLOECKLER, JOHN Booking #: 425774 Release Date: 01-05-2020 – 3:58 am Booking Date: 01-04-2020 – 11:42 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 View Profile >>>

DURON, ALIYAH Booking #: 425773 Booking Date: 01-04-2020 – 11:23 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond View Profile >>>

PEREZ, ANNDIE Booking #: 425772 Release Date: 01-05-2020 – 12:43 am Booking Date: 01-04-2020 – 10:39 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 View Profile >>>

CONSTANCIO, MICHAEL Booking #: 425771 Release Date: 01-05-2020 – 3:43 am Booking Date: 01-04-2020 – 9:36 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 View Profile >>>

LEWIS, RICHARD Booking #: 425770 Booking Date: 01-04-2020 – 9:22 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC CPF X1 $1000.00 View Profile >>>

HENSON, JADRIEN Booking #: 425769 Booking Date: 01-04-2020 – 8:58 pm Charges: 35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G No Bond View Profile >>>

DOMINGUEZ, GABRIANNA Booking #: 425768 Booking Date: 01-04-2020 – 6:30 pm Charges: 54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

MISC CPF X2

MISC ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($50.01-$100)

MISC VPTA $1764.00 View Profile >>>

RUIZ, MARTIN Booking #: 425767 Release Date: 01-04-2020 – 6:58 pm Booking Date: 01-04-2020 – 5:11 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 View Profile >>>

ORTEGON, ELEXIS Booking #: 425766 Release Date: 01-04-2020 – 7:43 pm Booking Date: 01-04-2020 – 5:11 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 View Profile >>>

Monday, January 6, 2020

APPLEGATE, ADAM Booking #: 425793 Booking Date: 01-05-2020 – 11:00 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond View Profile >>>

RIOS, MICHAEL Booking #: 425792 Release Date: 01-06-2020 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 01-05-2020 – 10:06 pm Charges: 521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR $624.00 View Profile >>>

GAVIRIO, RAYMUNDO Booking #: 425791 Booking Date: 01-05-2020 – 9:15 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $500.00 View Profile >>>

BATJER, BRONWYN Booking #: 425790 Release Date: 01-06-2020 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 01-05-2020 – 8:48 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 View Profile >>>

HICKS, ISIS Booking #: 425789 Release Date: 01-06-2020 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 01-05-2020 – 8:35 pm Charges: MISC CPFX3 No Bond View Profile >>>

HOY, MICHAEL Booking #: 425788 Release Date: 01-05-2020 – 9:43 pm Booking Date: 01-05-2020 – 6:31 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 View Profile >>>

MILLER, KIMBERLEE Booking #: 425787 Booking Date: 01-05-2020 – 6:19 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD No Bond View Profile >>>

CAPI, DAVID Booking #: 425786 Release Date: 01-05-2020 – 9:43 pm Booking Date: 01-05-2020 – 6:14 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 View Profile >>>

REYES, KATHRYN Booking #: 425785 Booking Date: 01-05-2020 – 5:09 pm Charges: 35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X 1

MISC VPTA X 1 $2582.00 View Profile >>>

VONG, PAU Booking #: 425784 Release Date: 01-05-2020 – 10:13 pm Booking Date: 01-05-2020 – 3:37 pm Charges: 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER $1000.00 View Profile >>>

SHEETS, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 425782 Booking Date: 01-05-2020 – 12:10 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT $500.00 View Profile >>>

GARZA, KHODIE Booking #: 425781 Booking Date: 01-05-2020 – 11:18 am Charges: 26050015 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY $12000.00 View Profile >>>

REYES, JONATHAN Booking #: 425779 Release Date: 01-06-2020 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 01-05-2020 – 10:50 am Charges: 42011 DISORDERLY CONDUCT-VULGAR LANGUAGE $512.00 View Profile >>>

VALENZUELA RABELO, FERNANDO Booking #: 425780 Booking Date: 01-05-2020 – 9:09 am Charges: MISC ICE HOLD No Bond View Profile >>>

