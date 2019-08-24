This large cat is looking for it furr-ever home

Source: Morris Animal Refuge

PHILADELPHIA — Whoever adopts BeeJay, aka “Mr. B”, is going to have a whole lot of kitty to love.

On Thursday, Morris Animal Refuge posted photos of the 2-year-old cat who weighs a whopping 26-pound, calling him “a CHONK. He’s a chonk of a chonk. He redefines the term.”

OMG, big boi Mr. B is a CHONK. He’s a chonk of a chonk. He redefines the term. Can you guess how much he weighs? More importantly, can you give him a home? Adopt this jumbo-sized package of fluff & love: https://t.co/v8aB6PzBbL. Please RT to help this sad-eyed guy find happiness! pic.twitter.com/tquRuvRaws — Morris Animal Refuge (@MorrisAnimal) August 22, 2019

The shelter also called him a “jumbo-sized package of fluff & love.”

The shelter is raising money to care for the cat and as of Thursday afternoon it has collected $255.

The refuge says it has received a number of adoption request from people ready to give Mr. B his fur-ever home.

There is a link for more information, but it was down Thursday afternoon due to a rush of internet traffic, a good sign Mr. B will have a forever home soon.

Morris Animal Refuge says it will make an announcement as soon as Mr. B ready to go!