11 elephants are dead after falling from a Thai waterfall

Eleven elephants have been found dead near a waterfall in Thailand after officials believe they jumped in to try to save each other. (Eleven elephants have been found dead near a waterfall in Thailand after officials believe they jumped in to try to save each other. Thailand Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation)

(CNN) – Five more elephants have died after falling from a waterfall in Khao Yai National Park in Thailand, bringing the total dead to 11.

Drone footage showed five more bodies in the same ravine where six elephants had died earlier, Nakhon Nayok Gov. Natthapong Sirichana said Tuesday.

Five adult elephants stumbled into the ravine on Saturday in what authorities said was an attempt to free a 3-year-old calf stuck in another part of the Haew Narok waterfall. All five died after falling from the nearly 500-foot waterfall.

It is the country’s biggest loss of wild elephants in a national park, officials said.

On Saturday, park officials managed to rescue two elephants that were returned to their herd.

Officials now are working to quickly remove the 11 bodies from Haew Narok, which means “hell abyss,” so they do not pollute the stream, Thai news outlet MCOT reported.