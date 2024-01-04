We believe in more than just telling San Angelo and the Concho Valley’s story — we believe in being involved and lending a hand.
Each year, we dedicate thousands of dollars in air time, volunteer time and monetary gifts to local organizations and events like these:
ConchoValleyHomePage Coat Drive
Clear the Shelters
San Angelo Chamber of Commerce
- Luncheon Sponsor
- 20 under 40 Sponsor
- Annual Banquet Sponsor
WHIT Program San Angelo
San Angelo Gives sponsor
KLST Toy Drive
KSAN Cares Food Drive
KLST/KSAN School Supply Drive
Brown Honda Halloween Truck or Treat
Ultimate Santa sweepstakes
Beat the Heat sweepstakes
Winning with the Weather sweepstakes
High School Football Trivia sweepstakes
Children’s Miracle Network sponsor
West Texas Rehab Dancing with the Stars sponsor
Concho Valley Community Action Agency sponsor
Habitat for Humanity – San Angelo