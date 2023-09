SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The annual West Texas Rehab Producer’s Sale is just over a week away! The livestock sale starts at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 28, 2023. Join Stacy Greaves and Senora Scott to find out more about how you can get involved and about upcoming events like the WTRC Dinner Show, featuring a rare solo performance by country music star Steve Warner.