AUSTIN, Texas- Texas families will have until July 31 to enroll their newborns in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund and pay this year's rates for all future tuition and schoolwide fee requirements. These will include fees required by Texas public colleges and universities but exclude medical and dental institutions. Newborns are children younger than 1-year of age at the time of enrollment.

“For parents of newborns, saving for college may not always be top of mind." “That’s why we’re reminding new parents to take advantage of the opportunity to lock in this year’s rates before next year’s rates go into effect on Sept. 1.”