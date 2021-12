SAN ANGELO, Texas- On the southeast Texas stop of Glenn Hegar's (Texas Comptroller) Good for Texas: Supply Chains Edition, he toured Sysco. Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing, and distributing food and non-food products to restaurants, health care, and educational facilities, and lodging establishments with other customers around the world.

“Industry leaders like Sysco understand that food is an essential commodity requiring a sophisticated and resilient supply chain," said Hegar. "Through its strong supplier partnerships and supply chain expertise, Sysco has developed consistently innovative approaches to support its customers. As a recent example, the company has announced plans to establish its first-ever driver academy, which will increase long-term capabilities to internally source future drivers. Sysco has also leveraged its supply chain expertise to support communities where it operates, donating over 50 million meals globally since the beginning of the pandemic.”