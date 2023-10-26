SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Chamber of Commerce is celebrating its 20 Under 40 honorees on Thursday, Oct. 26 during the 20 Under 40 Award Ceremony at the McNease Convention Center.

According to a press release from the chamber of commerce, the individuals being honored were nominated by their supervisors, peers, friends and family for their contributions to their business, successes in their field, commitment to the community and professional excellence, involvement and achievement, and the quality of their characteristics.

The 2023 20 Under 40 honorees are: