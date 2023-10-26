SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Chamber of Commerce is celebrating its 20 Under 40 honorees on Thursday, Oct. 26 during the 20 Under 40 Award Ceremony at the McNease Convention Center.
According to a press release from the chamber of commerce, the individuals being honored were nominated by their supervisors, peers, friends and family for their contributions to their business, successes in their field, commitment to the community and professional excellence, involvement and achievement, and the quality of their characteristics.
The 2023 20 Under 40 honorees are:
- Emily Almaguer, Human Resources Manager, Goodyear Proving Grounds
- Ashley Ammons, President/CEO, United Way of the Concho Valley
- Rebekah Beltran, Director of Development, The WHIT Program
- Lauren Conaway, Director of Marketing, Principal Industries
- Jacqueline Dowell, Director of Adult Education and Literacy, Howard College
- Kelsey Hernandez, Recruiter/ Public Information Officer, San Angelo Police Department
- Meghan Kauten, CPA/Partner, Oliver, Rainey & Wojtek
- Nick Kauten, SVP/CFO, City National Bank
- Seth Mayberry, Partner/Financial Advisor, Thieman Investments
- J.R. Orlando, Chief of Public Affairs, 17th Training Wing, Goodfellow Air Force Base
- Jaquien Palacios, Web Developer, SethLife
- Arielle Plesant, Vice President of Consumer Lending, First Financial Bank
- Michael Richter, Owner, Phat Catz Gaming & Richter Real Estate Holdings
- Dr. Amanda Ritchie Ethridge, Associate Director of Campus Experience, Office of Admissions, Angelo State University
- Sydney Savage, Social Services and Outreach Coordinator, Grape Creek ISD
- Senora Scott, Assistant News Director, KLST/KSAN
- Jeffrey Smith, Hospice Care Consultant, Gentiva Hospice
- Sidney Timmer, Outreach and Marketing Director, Be Theatre & Concho Valley Community Action Agency
- Molly Turk, Executive Director of Communications, San Angelo ISD
- Dr. Kristi Urias, Anesthesiologist, Shannon Medical Center