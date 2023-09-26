Senora Scott is a native Texan and proud of it. She has always had a history with West Texas and agriculture. Growing up, her family raised Angus and Brangus cattle as well as Angora goats on their ranch that has been in the family for four generations. Senora has been interested in news since she was young; even performing her own newscasts for her family on Sundays after church at the supper table.



After moving to San Angelo permanently in 2007 to attend Angelo State University, Senora received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communication. She then began her television career in 2011 at a KSAN/KLST in San Angelo, Texas. There, she learned how to produce newscasts, shoot video as a photographer, edit, and anchor. She also served as the Rodeo Correspondent.

In April of 2014, Senora joined a different local news team as a multi-skilled journalist and reporter, but she quickly climbed the ranks. She was promoted to Senior Reporter then, Assistant News Director. After spending nearly six years at that station, Senora went back to her roots and joined the KSAN/KLST team as a digital journalist in September of 2019.

She also went back to school in the fall of 2019 and graduated with her Master’s Degree in Communication from Angelo State University in May of 2021.