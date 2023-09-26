Meet Milloy Johnson Turk, MBA, Executive Director of COmmunications, San Angelo ISD

From her LinkedIn page: “I am incredibly humbled and honored to be chosen as a recipient of the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce 20 under 40 award, and to be honored alongside many incredible leaders in our community.

“When I moved back to San Angelo, I never could have imagined how my hometown would provide me the exceptional opportunity to grow both professionally and personally in the way it has.

“This recognition is a celebration of our incredible community and highlights the dedication and effort of our San Angelo ISD team of educators who do far more exceptional things for our youngest community members.

“I am just fortunate to play a small part in telling their story, advocating for them each day, and celebrating all the ways our students are smart.”

Please help us congratulate Molly on this great honor!